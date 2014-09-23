Chris Rhee

Crazy Trick - Animations & Transitions

CrazyTrick.com — A little quiz I put together: Guess whether the text is from my spam mail or a news headline.

Will the shocking results obliterate everything you thought you knew, leaving you only a shell of your former self, crying into the cold arms of darkness?

(No.)

