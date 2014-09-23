ihsan farhan

Junkard shoes rough alternative design

ihsan farhan
ihsan farhan
  • Save
Junkard shoes rough alternative design branding logo antler anchor handdrawn authentic nautical nordic american handcrafted
Download color palette

Working on a some project for a friend. This is first logo proposal. Junkard is handmade shoes with special construction “Goodyear welt” , “Norwegian Welt”, “Stitchdown” or “Veltdschoen” directly worked by indonesian shoemaker. the product will be durable for many years. so i choose deer to represent elegant and beauty and anchor/compass/arrow to represent attention to details and high durabillity http://junkardcompany.com

ihsan farhan
ihsan farhan

More by ihsan farhan

View profile
    • Like