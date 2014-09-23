Busties Stickers

3D imaging will define the 21st century giving users the ability to explore scenes from virtually infinite perspectives and recreate the scenes in tangible atoms. Busties are this technology’s early manifestation. Individuals are captured in three dimensions over the course of minutes, where they must sit very still. Their 3D likeness is then 3D printed

into a handheld sculpture resembling a classical bust. Using the terminology of the 21 century, bust and selfie were combined to call these miniature sculptures Busties.