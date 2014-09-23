Amit Jakhu
Intranet (Mobile) nav enterprise app news responsive android ios iphone mobile intranet ui ux
Mobile concepts for the Intranet solution previously uploaded. The first using an iOS style navigation whereas the second design resembles android style navigation.

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Shape experiences, shape organizations.

