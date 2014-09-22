Conrad Altmann

Wanderlust Splash

Conrad Altmann
Conrad Altmann
  • Save
Wanderlust Splash illustration website splash page logo branding romania
Download color palette

Splashpage for upcoming coffee equipment company based in Cluj, Romania. http://www.wanderlust.coffee

73fedbad43882310a01b30ac9298ca8a
Rebound of
Wanderlust Coffee
By Conrad Altmann
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Conrad Altmann
Conrad Altmann

More by Conrad Altmann

View profile
    • Like