Terry Sieting

NYC Stripped

Terry Sieting
Terry Sieting
Hire Me
  • Save
NYC Stripped black and white new york subway photos logo
Download color palette

This was a mark I did for a photo series I took in New York, NY circa 2012. I am not a professional photographer, but I enjoy learning a new craft. In the series I stripped the photos down in black and white with the exception of what made that moment New York for me.

See the full series here.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Terry Sieting
Terry Sieting
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Terry Sieting

View profile
    • Like