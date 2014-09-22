Mountain Dew: Green Label Gallery Design

Mountain Dew's Green Label put together a crowd sourced urban art exhibition in Brooklyn which was curated by Brooklyn based designer, illustrator and typographer, Kevin Lyons. Art and designs were hand selected by Kevin Lyons through Instagram with the hashtag, #GreenLabelGallery. With over 1000 global submissions, my artwork, among a few others, was displayed during Dew Tour Brooklyn at the House of Vans, September 20 – 21

View full project here: http://bit.ly/1x3PM3J