Amy "Pearl" Pospiech

Art Deco Homepage Design Concept

Amy "Pearl" Pospiech
Amy "Pearl" Pospiech
  • Save
Art Deco Homepage Design Concept 1910s 1920s art deco homepage personal brand resume portfolio
Download color palette

This will be the top section of my new homepage combining some elements of a few older designs: one being all fuschia / black / white; the other being a skeuomorphic interior design concept. Add in a deeper appreciation for Art Deco forms and you've got the beginnings of a new site.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Amy "Pearl" Pospiech
Amy "Pearl" Pospiech

More by Amy "Pearl" Pospiech

View profile
    • Like