Mobile Game GUI Pack 08

vector cartoon design game android assets graphic mobile template button elements gui
Pack of graphical user interface (GUI) to make 2D mobile game.

The files included:
- 40+ customizable buttons with 5 different colors.
- Customizable window and game elements.
- Vector AICS and EPS10 files.
- Transparent PNG files.
- Font used: PoetsenOne

Please check here for the details Mobile Game GUI Pack 08

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
