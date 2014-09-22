Sedki Alimam

Disney's Ducktales "Ask About Illuminati"

The eye chart in the background reads "Ask About Illuminati." It then changes throughout the scene. Episode is "Yuppy Ducks."

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
