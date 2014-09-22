Robby Hulett

Me and my roommates recently moved into a new apartment and we quickly realized we have little to no art to hang on our walls at all. We also went on a Lord of the Rings binge which inspired me to create our own art, and a custom movie poster from all three of the Lord of the Rings movies... This is a snippet of the first one I made for 'Fellowship of the Ring' It depicts the Balrog v. Gandalf encounter... If anyone is interested I'll post the rest of the poster...

Stay tuned for the 'Two Towers' poster!

