Icon a Day #25

Who wouldn't want to use this adorable sword in deadly combat? I wanted to do something simple and fun tonight. Not super happy with the little gem on the bottom, it appears to have a little too much depth for this style unless you're looking at it closely. Just an illusion, but an annoying one. Otherwise I'm happy with it.

You can download this icon, and all the other Icon a Day icons at:

http://designsbyhall.me/icon-a-day/