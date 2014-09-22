Corey Griffin

Corey Griffin
Corey Griffin
Poprica App
I designed an app for practice about 2 months ago. Also, came up with a name and logo. I was actually planning to actually develop it but haven't had time.. so I figured i'd just post it here.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Corey Griffin
Corey Griffin

