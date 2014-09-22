Create a Species Screen

This is a commissioned illustration that I got in 2008 for a previous game idea that I never used.

Last week I found it on an old email and decided to recycle it for StarLife.

Here you can check the original piece:

http://purpleorangegames.com/wp-content/uploads/WorldNatureOriginal.png

And here is a full version of the modified picture:

http://purpleorangegames.com/wp-content/uploads/WorldNature.png