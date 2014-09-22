Tiago de Castro Carvalho

Create a Species Screen

Tiago de Castro Carvalho
Tiago de Castro Carvalho
  • Save
Create a Species Screen purpleorangegames starlife screen create species nature mountain
Download color palette

This is a commissioned illustration that I got in 2008 for a previous game idea that I never used.
Last week I found it on an old email and decided to recycle it for StarLife.

Here you can check the original piece:
http://purpleorangegames.com/wp-content/uploads/WorldNatureOriginal.png

And here is a full version of the modified picture:
http://purpleorangegames.com/wp-content/uploads/WorldNature.png

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Tiago de Castro Carvalho
Tiago de Castro Carvalho

More by Tiago de Castro Carvalho

View profile
    • Like