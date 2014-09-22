Jenni Leder

Login Screen

Jenni Leder
Jenni Leder
  • Save
Login Screen login mobile iphone games animation gif onboarding signup
Download color palette

Sign Up/On-boarding screen for the TidePool Secret Agent themed app.

The hand with the magnifying glass moves using the iPhone accelerometer, so I got that going for me. Still needs a few tweaks.

Introanimation clipped still
Rebound of
Secret Agent Animation
By Jenni Leder
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Jenni Leder
Jenni Leder
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jenni Leder

View profile
    • Like