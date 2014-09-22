Jake Schirm

Needs Lander

Needs Lander website application
Built this little Web application to help facilitate communication between me and my siblings regarding Mom and Dads expenses. Figured there might be some other folks that could benefit from it as well. This is the MVP lander.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
