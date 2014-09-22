Tyler Thorney

Sandman

Tyler Thorney
Tyler Thorney
  • Save
Sandman font illustration type typography hand drawn sandman vintage
Download color palette

My newest font creation, Sandman. I just launched it this morning. It comes with both fill, and outline versions and is available for purchase here: https://creativemarket.com/tylerthorney/83489-Sandman-Fill-and-Outline
I was inspired by and designed it whilst listening to vintage tunes such as "Mr. Sandman" by the Chordettes - hence the name of the font.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Tyler Thorney
Tyler Thorney

More by Tyler Thorney

View profile
    • Like