linda danh

geometric origami icon

linda danh
linda danh
  • Save
geometric origami icon shape geometric origami lines
Download color palette

a part of a discarded logo concept that i still dig! i'm really feeling geometric shapes lately. this was inspired by my crafty client and one of her folded paper projects.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
linda danh
linda danh

More by linda danh

View profile
    • Like