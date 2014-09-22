CV (Screenshot)

Shane Carmody

Here’s a screenshot of my online CV. I wanted to create my own so I could create something typographically rich. Also I want to try out a few of the techniques here http://advancedwebtypography.com.

The site is located @ http://cv.designbyp.ie. Feedback would be appreciated.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
