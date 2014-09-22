Matt Dunne

"I've set my laser from stun to kill"

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne
  • Save
"I've set my laser from stun to kill" toy story gif animation loop buzz lightyear after effects illustrator flat 2d buzz laser laser beam
Download color palette

Buzz Lightyear!

Matt Dunne
Matt Dunne

More by Matt Dunne

View profile
    • Like