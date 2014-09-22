Eric Karbeling

Bear Creek Poster

Bear Creek Poster gig poster music geometric vector psychedelic concert poster symmetry illustration
Download color palette

Bear Creek Music & Art Festival is one of my favorite festivals and I need your help to win the poster contest. The second and final round of voting just started. Go to this page and "like" it to vote for me! And if you really like it, please share it.
https://www.facebook.com/bearcreekfest/photos/a.10154608817940103.1073741856.98107185102/10154608830185103/?type=1&theater

