Francois the Manbird

Francois the Manbird hipster bird man smoking gif animated gif loop sketch illustration smoke 2d
Personal project from 2013: https://vimeo.com/72205701

This started as an exercise to try and think less commercial and more whatever random thing pops in my head.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
