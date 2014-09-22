Zenman

Dad & Dudes Breweria :: Dank India Pale Ale

Dad & Dudes Breweria :: Dank India Pale Ale dank brew beer ale colorado green can design zenman
Here's a quick look at Dank India Pale Ale, one of the three can's we designed for a local Colorado brewery.

Design by @Daniel-Luke
Photos by @Ryan_Zenman

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
