Chris Skillern

More Retro Scripty Stuff

Chris Skillern
Chris Skillern
  • Save
More Retro Scripty Stuff type logo retro vintage
Download color palette

I'm working on refining a logo I designed two years ago. This is much cleaner than the original, trust me.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Chris Skillern
Chris Skillern

More by Chris Skillern

View profile
    • Like