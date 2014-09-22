Alex Groh

Alex Groh
Alex Groh
Eastern IA Baking Co. Logo
Hand-drawn logo for a project that's sucked up the majority of my time for the last 3 months. I'm not only branding them, but also designing packaging, wrapping paper, coasters, marketing materials, and in a first for me, designing their storefront interior, all with a turn-of-the-century flour mill vibe.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Alex Groh
