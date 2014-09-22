Brightbox

Email newsletter feature

Brightbox
Brightbox
  • Save
Email newsletter feature email html email gif screencast
Download color palette

This is a snippet for our current email newsletter, showing the realtime features of Brightbox Cloud Manager

Check out the real thing here:
http://cm.brightbox.com/t/y-7A7C012CA4FC5F9C

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Brightbox
Brightbox
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brightbox

View profile
    • Like