Todd Macfie

Web Type East Conference

Todd Macfie
Todd Macfie
  • Save
Web Type East Conference web type poster glitch
Download color palette

That bit of glitch-thing wound up in this event announcement, along with a bag of cats.

I went to Web Type West earlier this year, and I still think about it today -- from micro-detailed best practices to mind-expanding crazy-talk. It's good. If you're in Montreal or need a tax deductible excuse, then go!

438308be55cd7c8f5101b6877f9d9f26
Rebound of
Glitch
By Todd Macfie
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Todd Macfie
Todd Macfie

More by Todd Macfie

View profile
    • Like