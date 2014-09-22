Rafael Ruiz

Nike + Acquired Taste, The Food Runners 01

Rafael Ruiz
Rafael Ruiz
  • Save
Nike + Acquired Taste, The Food Runners 01 nike acquired taste running chef apron toronto running crew logo branding nikerun mograph motion design
Download color palette

Sneak peak of "The Food Runners" project I've been working on. A campaign between Nike and Acquired Taste. "The Food Runners" brings the top chefs in the city of Toronto together, to form a running crew. Worked on the logo, branding, and logo animation.

Rafael Ruiz
Rafael Ruiz
_____

More by Rafael Ruiz

View profile
    • Like