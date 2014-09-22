Skyler Ray Taylor
Left+Right

Lr Icon Set part trio (revised)

Skyler Ray Taylor
Left+Right
Skyler Ray Taylor for Left+Right
Hire Us
  • Save
Lr Icon Set part trio (revised) icon set pin home speech world avatar
Download color palette

A couple consistency revisions since I posted this earlier. The avatar now has arms, and the line weight in the speech bubble fits the series better.

D10eeac3ef2a8e5bb54c1cc23ec5e938
Rebound of
Left Plus Right Icon Set
By Skyler Ray Taylor
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Left+Right
Left+Right

More by Left+Right

View profile
    • Like