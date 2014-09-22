Pavel Saksin

Rozter #2

Pavel Saksin
Pavel Saksin
  • Save
Rozter #2 design logo mark r monogram unused app sport icon progress letter diagram
Download color palette

Mark for sports organizing application.

The idea of ​​pumping sport skills based on a ranking system that tracks the performance of the application player / team and the desire to promote sports and healthy lifestyle by creating criteria for healthy competition in the form of games

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Pavel Saksin
Pavel Saksin

More by Pavel Saksin

View profile
    • Like