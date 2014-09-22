Fire Prevention System logo 2

Cam Hoff

Cam Hoff
Cam Hoff
Rejected logotype. A step away from the literal, fire hydrant bridges the gap between the dog and the fire prevention - while the typeface playfully references the spots of the dog.

Sep 22, 2014
Cam Hoff
Cam Hoff

