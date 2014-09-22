Josh Starr

New Solid Giant Homepage

Josh Starr
Josh Starr
  • Save
New Solid Giant Homepage pink solidgiant responsive bootstrap
Download color palette

Here is the latest iteration of my homepage. Been working on the content here. Trying to speak directly to my potential clients.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Josh Starr
Josh Starr

More by Josh Starr

View profile
    • Like