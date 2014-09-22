Alert Tech Logo

When AlertTech met Thinktiv in 2013, they were already established as the leading provider of smart call-button technology for apparel retail fitting rooms, with solutions deployed in over 30,000 fitting rooms inside 20+ major apparel retail store networks. Because sales conversion rates jump over 6x when an in-store shopper enters the fitting room, the company recognized that its established market position represented an opportunity to create a valuable new category of retail SaaS offerings, focused on in-store customer engagement and fitting room performance analytics.