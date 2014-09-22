Blake N. Behrens

Native Pattern for The Okay See

apparel typography native native american salmon tahiti blue logo brand screenprinting
I took a logo that didn't make the cut and modified it for my apparel company. I like how it turned out. We printed salmon on a tahiti blue tee and a few neon yellow tees with salmon on it. Looks sweet.

