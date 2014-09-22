Damien Xavier Hernandez

We Are Ruthless Explosion

Damien Xavier Hernandez
Damien Xavier Hernandez
  • Save
We Are Ruthless Explosion t-shirt streetwear design type illustration explode gif animated
Download color palette

Small portion of the social media teaser video for the new We Are Ruthless "Watch Me Explode" Limited drop. Designed and edited by me.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Damien Xavier Hernandez
Damien Xavier Hernandez

More by Damien Xavier Hernandez

View profile
    • Like