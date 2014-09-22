Dexter Lesaca

Zoobit Family

Dexter Lesaca
Dexter Lesaca
  • Save
Zoobit Family character design illustration animals pets
Download color palette

Pet design for "Zoobit", a virtual pet web app project.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Dexter Lesaca
Dexter Lesaca

More by Dexter Lesaca

View profile
    • Like