Flickr 20 Under 20 Landing Page

We launched a landing page for the Flickr 20 Under 20 photography contest last week. The contest recognizes some of the best photographers on Flickr under the age of 20. The page lives here and you are awesome if you can submit your nominations for the Most Creative, Best Technique, and Strongest Portfolio awards.

