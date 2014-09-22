Pavel

Meanwhile app animation

Meanwhile app animation
The idea behind this app is in limitation of information you are interested in at the moment. Basically it shows you how many things happened while you were off without overloading you with unnecessary information like the news you already have read for example.
So you get exactly what you need at the moment you have.

Http://theppd.com/2/

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
