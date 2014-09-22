Luxo

Zummit Icons

Zummit Icons zummit nmbrs icon ui
The Zummit app brand concept is climb/arrive to the top of a mountain. So the icons of goals, home and roles should follow this meaning and give you visual insights of this environment. I think will make the difference in the future to tell Zummit story for teams in organizations and change them to be top leaders in their business.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
