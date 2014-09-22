Alexandra Maracinaru

Crense, the app for the creatives and art lovers

I used this wonderful mock up to showcase the app that I have created.
Meet Crense, the app for artists and art lovers to sell and buy all things digital (tattoo sketches, ebooks, music, photography, mockups, typography, lettering, posters, decals, etc in their respective digital format)

