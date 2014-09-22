John Ferrigan

Buckete Logo Exploration

John Ferrigan
John Ferrigan
  • Save
Buckete Logo Exploration logo branding
Download color palette

Buckete was looking to upgrade their branding in order to show that their group-buying process could be fun and collaborative.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
John Ferrigan
John Ferrigan

More by John Ferrigan

View profile
    • Like