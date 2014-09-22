Short Widget

This is the first idea for a Widget for the upcoming iPhone app Short. You will be able to select one of the two filters and get the newest 2 articles displayed by default.

The filter was intended to be 5 min and 10 min first. Now I'm thinking about changing it to 2 min and 5 min because you should read on the go and not spend too much time. Which filter would you prefer?

Let me know what you think. Thanks!

Short is the reading list for busy people and filters 5 min or 10 min articles from Pocket, Instapaper and more measured on reading time:

