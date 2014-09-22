Cory Miller

Wonder/Wander V-Neck

Wonder/Wander V-Neck 3 three words brand apparel shirt tri-blend hem tag custom mint v-neck
"Wonder/Wander" is one of the designs that will be available at the launch of the Three Words Apparel store on October 16th.

This v-neck shirt is a tri-blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon, with discharge ink for a soft feel, custom size tags and a Three Words hem tag.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
