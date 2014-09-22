Skyler Ray Taylor
Left+Right

Left Plus Right Icon Set

Skyler Ray Taylor
Left+Right
Skyler Ray Taylor for Left+Right
Hire Us
  • Save
Left Plus Right Icon Set icon set pin home speech world avatar
Download color palette

Part of an expanding set of icons for our internal branding. Tried for a bit to give the avatar a bit more personality, but sometimes simpler is better. I may revisit it later, but for now here it is.

Want to know more about us? Check us out at www.leftplusright.com.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Left+Right
Left+Right

More by Left+Right

View profile
    • Like