Sarah Marie Gerrity

Not enough bourbon

Sarah Marie Gerrity
Sarah Marie Gerrity
  • Save
Not enough bourbon bourbon whiskey mark twain illustration
Download color palette

As Mark Twain said, "Too much of anything is bad, but too much of a good whiskey is barely enough."

Illustrated for a print to be sold with that quote.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Sarah Marie Gerrity
Sarah Marie Gerrity

More by Sarah Marie Gerrity

View profile
    • Like