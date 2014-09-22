Evan McHugh

Lacrosse Badge II

Evan McHugh
Evan McHugh
  • Save
Lacrosse Badge II logo badge drawn feather lacrosse nashville vintage photo
Download color palette

Working towards the final version. Found some sweet vintage lacrosse photos. I need that trench coat immediately.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Evan McHugh
Evan McHugh

More by Evan McHugh

View profile
    • Like