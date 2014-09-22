Joshuah Xaiver Miranda

Spindle-roo

Joshuah Xaiver Miranda
Joshuah Xaiver Miranda
  • Save
Spindle-roo
Download color palette

WIP #1 for some rad dudes. If you ride in ATL, like good times, or enjoy drinking beer, you owe it to yourself to check these guys out. ( and dont forget to ride the google bike )

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Joshuah Xaiver Miranda
Joshuah Xaiver Miranda

More by Joshuah Xaiver Miranda

View profile
    • Like