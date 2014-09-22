Rowena Leanne

Smart Homes Technology Infographic

Rowena Leanne
Rowena Leanne
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart Homes Technology Infographic illustration design flat retro infographic typography space age
Download color palette

Header for infographic about smart home technology that was predicted by books, tv and film througout the last 150 years.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Rowena Leanne
Rowena Leanne
Professional doodler.
Hire Me

More by Rowena Leanne

View profile
    • Like