Good for Sale
Brad Woodard

Tatay's Gift For Sale!

Brad Woodard
Brad Woodard
Hire Me
  • Save
Tatay's Gift For Sale! book childrens book story gift illustration philippines typhoon haiyan giving

Tatay's Gift

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on thebraveshop.bigcartel.com
Good for sale
Tatay's Gift
Download color palette

Tatay's Gift

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on thebraveshop.bigcartel.com
Good for sale
Tatay's Gift

Our children's book, Tatay's Gift is now available to purchase from the Brave Shop!

http://thebraveshop.bigcartel.com/product/tatay-s-gift

Thanks to all of those who backed this book during our Kickstarter campaign, have already sold 200 books and have plenty more to sell! If you don't know anything about the story, go check it out at http://www.tataysgift.com.

*A percentage of each book sale helps bring clean water to Typhoon Haiyan victims in the Philippines.

Brad Woodard
Brad Woodard
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brad Woodard

View profile
    • Like