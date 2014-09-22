Tatay's Gift For Sale!

Our children's book, Tatay's Gift is now available to purchase from the Brave Shop!

http://thebraveshop.bigcartel.com/product/tatay-s-gift

Thanks to all of those who backed this book during our Kickstarter campaign, have already sold 200 books and have plenty more to sell! If you don't know anything about the story, go check it out at http://www.tataysgift.com.

*A percentage of each book sale helps bring clean water to Typhoon Haiyan victims in the Philippines.