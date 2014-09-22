TWET

Graphical set "Peace"

Graphical set "Peace" friendship happiness kite love man woman world science animals dog einstein
Gravitation
is not
responsible
for people
falling
in love

Albert Einstein

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
